Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sept. 16-20 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
AMC Dothan Pavilion 12, 4843 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/18/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Basketcase, 228 S. Oates St., Suite 1, Dothan, 9/19/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Blue Moon Café, 172 S. Foster St., Dothan, 9/17/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment
Brenda's Preparatory School, 1792 Headland Ave., Dothan, 9/20/2019, 98, Day Care Food Service
Captain Hook's Fish and Chicken, 520 N. Oates St., Dothan, 9/19/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Cheddar's Casual Café No. 2074, 4941 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/18/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Coffee Bean (The), 1445 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 9/18/2019, 96, Limited Food
Desserts by Jolando, 545 W. Main St., Suite 300, Dothan, 9/19/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Country Club - Club House, 200 S. Cherokee Ave., Dothan, 9/17/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment
Fast Lane No. 1, 2154 N. Denton Road, Dothan, 9/20/2019, 95, Limited Food
Fun Zone, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 9/18/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry No. 2, 616 N. Oates St., Dothan, 9/17/2019, 97, Limited Food
Holiday Inn Express - Kitchen, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/20/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/20/2019, 94, Hotel/Motel
Houston County Adult Day Care Center, 407 Houston St., Dothan, 9/17/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment
Kyoto Sushi, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Suite 2, Dothan, 9/20/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
Loyless Donuts Circle West, 3148 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/20/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment
Mildred's Restaurant & Tea Room, 401 N. Alice St., Dothan, 9/20/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Mom's Kitchen, 1545 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 9/18/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment
Mural City Coffee Company, 192 S. Foster St., Dothan, 9/17/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Nuts To Go, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Suite 5, Dothan, 9/18/2019, 99, Limited Food
O'Charley's No. 276, 3320 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/16/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Ridgecrest Baptist Child Development Center, 1231 Fortner St., Dothan, 9/17/2019, 97, Day Care Food Service
Sandhar No. 2, 1620 Reeves St., Dothan, 9/17/2019, 92, Limited Food
Shell No. 105, 2214 Reeves St., Dothan, 9/17/2019, 95, Limited Food
Southern Social Table & Tap, 2620 Montgomery Highway, Suite 1, Dothan, 9/19/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Subway (Flowers), 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/18/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment
TGI Friday's, 3370 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/20/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House No. 407, 3591 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/20/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
Yummy Bowl, 1879 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 9/20/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
