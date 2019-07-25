Country legend John Conlee, known as Mr. Rose-Colored Glasses, will be in concert at the Dothan Opera House on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m.
Ticket prices start at $29 for lower and upper balcony rows and go up to $80 for VIP seats in the first two rows. Other floor and balcony row seats are priced at $42 and $58.
Conlee, a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, has had a 40-year career in country music, bringing audiences such classic songs as “Rose Colored Glasses,” “Friday Night Blues,” “Backside of 30,” “Common Man,” “Miss Emily's Picture” and “I Don't Remember Lovin' You.”
Overall, Conlee has had 32 single releases throughout the years with 26 of them charting in the top 20 or better. Eight of those 26 have reached the coveted No. 1 spot on the national country charts.
More recently, Conlee has released albums on his own Rose Colored Records Label, including singles like the law enforcement tribute “Walkin' Behind the Star” and “Bread and Water.” Conlee recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough hit “Rose Colored Glasses,” and can be found on tour throughout 2019 as well as on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, where he has been a member since 1981.
Tickets for the Dothan show can be purchased at the Dothan Civic Center box office or online at www.dothanciviccenter.org. Call 334-615-3175 for more information.
