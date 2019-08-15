With a missing book spine, the copy of “The Interpretation of Dreams” by Sigmund Freud has seen better days.
But the first edition English translation published in America of Freud’s seminal work is still a unique find among the vintage books for sale at the Friends of the Library’s book sale in Dothan. Online, copies of the book in fine condition sell for around $3,000.
“It was donated in a box that looked like … garbage,” said Everlie Bolton with the Friends of the Library.
She doesn’t expect to sell the Friends of the Library’s copy of Freud’s book for the online price considering its condition, but she hopes to get more than the typical library book sale price.
And then there’s the book of Victorian nature-themed poetry “From Gold to Grey” with lovely illustrations. But along with the unique finds, you’ll also find books by popular authors like Mary Higgins Clark, James Patterson, Nicholas Sparks, Anne Rice and Nora Roberts.
The Dothan-Houston County Friends of the Library will host a book sale Aug. 16-18 at the main library on North Oates Street in downtown Dothan. Hours are 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturday; and 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Hardback books are $2 each and paperback books are $1 each. All children's books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced and can vary greatly in price from $2 to a couple hundred dollars. Customers can stuff a large brown grocery sack full of books for $20.
On Sunday, all books will be 25 cents each. Vintage books and other items will be half price.
Some books are those withdrawn from the library collection; others are donated by individuals. Donations of books to the Friends of the Library are tax deductible, but the group does not take encyclopedias, magazines or anything in poor condition.
“Anybody can donate at any time, at any library and they will give you a donation receipt if you need it for your taxes,” Bolton said.
Attendees will find fiction books organized alphabetically by the author’s last name. Non-fiction books are organized by subjects: fitness, health, politics and gardening, for example. The book sale also features cookbooks, including a few hardback copies of a vintage gourmet cookbook.
The organized book system helps in finding a book quickly if someone is searching for something particular – like the man Bolton remembers who wanted a book he had read while attending Dothan High School in the 1960s. She didn’t have his particular book.
“But I knew where to look if we did,” Bolton said.
While the book sale is in the downtown library’s community room, there is a second room for non-book items like games, CDs, DVDs, cassettes and even some VHS tapes.
Last year, the Friends of the Library raised $23,000 from the two book sales it holds each year as well as membership fees. Money from book sales is usually earmarked for specific uses, such as new technology. This time around, money will go toward a new air conditioner for the main library as the current system is not working as it should despite repairs.
The estimate to replace the air conditioner is about $7,500, Bolton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.