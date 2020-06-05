Those involved in making the movie “Second Samuel” had been waiting for two years for the moment that finally arrived this week − the movie premiered at a Wiregrass theater.
And through June 11, those who want to see the film shot in the Dothan area by a local director and a cast comprised of mostly local people need only visit Clark Cinemas in Enterprise and Andalusia.
“It fantastic for people who have been waiting for two years to finally see the film,” director Wayne Patterson said.
With Clark Cinemas reopening after being closed due to COVID-19, the theater is selling tickets to all movie screenings for $5 each. The theater has implemented social distancing procedures for movie viewing.
Clark Cinemas 10 in Enterprise will show the film on multiple screens starting at 12:45 p.m. with additional showings throughout the day, the last screening starting at 9 p.m. In Andalusia, show times start at 2 p.m. followed by additional screenings at 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
While the film has been seen and won awards at festivals both around the country and internationally, Patterson said most of those festivals show projected Blu-Ray versions rather than the higher-quality digital cinematic projection created for viewing in theaters. That, Patterson, makes a world of difference. Patterson, along with 125 invited guests, viewed the movie’s premiere at Clark Cinemas in Enterprise Thursday evening.
“The clarity was better, the color was better,” Patterson said of the theater experience. “It was a beautiful film and we finally got to hear it in the Dolby 5.1 stereo system. It just was fantastic.”
Work on the movie version of “Second Samuel” began two years ago with an initial table script reading, said Sherri Lipscomb, an executive producer on the movie.
Professional actors were hired for key roles but local actors were used for other characters in the story. Cinematography on the film was directed by local photographer Scott Kennedy. Filming was done around the Wiregrass, including at places like Landmark Park and along the residential area of South Foster Street in downtown Dothan.
Based on the stage play by Pamela Parker, the movie is set in South Georgia during the 1940s in the fictional town of Second Samuel. The story revolves around a character named Bernard Flat, a young man who is autistic and who develops a pen pal correspondence with President Harry Truman, portrayed by Truman’s grandson in the film. The film, which uses #LoveYourNeighbor on social media, is about acceptance, showing how the death of a beloved piano teacher and the secret her death reveals causes turmoil among the town’s residents.
A premiere planned for April during a film festival in Enterprise was canceled due to public health orders designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus illness COVID-19. And with most of the country focused on protests following the death of George Floyd, Lipscomb said having the movie released now feels like divine intervention.
“Our message is it doesn’t matter if your neighbor looks like you, dresses like you, worships like you, votes like you, talks like you – it doesn’t matter what their intellect level is or anything about them – you’re supposed to love your neighbor,” Lipscomb said. “It’s about accepting people for who they are to you not what they are on the outside, so it’s incredibly relevant right now. The film touches on the issues of racism, of gender identity and bias against mental health issues. It’s a sweet, simple story told in a very non-preaching, inclusive, everyday way that we all have to love each other.”
