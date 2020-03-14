Those who have been waiting to see the locally filmed movie “Second Samuel” will have a chance during an Enterprise film festival.
The film, based on a play written by Pamela Parker, will be featured during the Mountain Tales Film Festival scheduled for April 4-5 in conjunction with the 46th annual Piney Woods Arts Festival.
Showings will be held on the campus of Enterprise State Community College. Tickets to the premiere screening April 4 are $30 each and include a premiere party at Boswell Honda on Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise from 6-7 p.m. and the movie screening at 7:30 p.m. on campus. Screenings will be held April 5 at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets for the Sunday screenings are $16 each.
Directed by Wayne Patterson, with photography by F. Scott Kennedy, the movie began making the rounds at film festivals last year with screenings in Jacksonville, Fla., and Nashville, Tenn., as well as London, New York City and Las Vegas. “Second Samuel” is a finalist for the 2020 Australian Inspirational Film Festival in Perth, Australia.
“We are very, very proud of the film,” Patterson said. “There’s always stuff as an artist that you would do different or redo, but the acting is strong.”
The movie, which features a cast of both local and professional actors, has won awards at festivals for both ensemble and individual acting and honorable mentions and runner-up awards for screenwriting, cinematography and directing. It has also been chosen as the audience choice at several film festivals, including festivals in Las Vegas and Hell’s Kitchen in New York City. The film did win Best Feature at the 2019 Southeast Regional Film Festival in Jacksonville.
But, Patterson said, there have been some lows along the way — rejections by film festivals, negative critiques, distribution offers that didn’t pan out, and others that were flat-out cons. Some criticism has even been about not understanding the Southern dialect.
“It’s kind of a plain old country movie,” Patterson said. “We’ve won four audience awards, which mean that the audiences love us but the film people don’t necessarily.”
The film got its start when the 54-year-old Patterson decided he wanted to shoot a full-length movie after doing a short film. He started iHysm Studios — the name stands for “I Hate You So Much,” which was the response by Patterson’s wife, Gayla, when he pitched the idea to her.
“I love my wife because I couldn’t have done any of this without her,” he said. “She backed me, she stuck with me and has been supportive and has wanted to kill me and still loved me anyway.”
While the experience of making the film and going to film festivals is surreal, Patterson is still working as a sales manager for a Toyota dealership.
Patterson started the process to bring “Second Samuel” to film in August 2017 and shot the movie in June 2018 at sites around the Wiregrass such as Landmark Park and areas in downtown Dothan and Abbeville. The film was featured at its first film festival in May 2019.
It cost a little over $1.25 million to film the movie. It’s a lot of money, but Patterson said most people, even industry folks, are surprised a period piece was filmed for such a low amount. Patterson said the hope is to make enough money in distribution to pay back investors.
“It’s been a learning curve,” he said.
The local filmmakers have partnered with Stonecutter Media, a production and distribution company based in New York City, to get the movie to wider audiences via on-demand platforms by June 24. The Enterprise film festival will be the last festival for the movie.
And while future projects are possible, Patterson said it will depend on the response to “Second Samuel.”
“We have ideas to move forward, but the ideas to move forward always have to have backing,” he said. “It is a business, and the bottom line is if you can return money to investors, then there’s a high likelihood we can get them and other people to invest in us next time. If not, then it’s been a glorious ride.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.