Loren Johnson always felt he wouldn’t follow a traditional career path, but he didn’t necessarily expect his work days would involve strapping on a GoPro and fishing for more than 300,000 YouTube subscribers.
“It’s pretty odd still when people come up to me and recognize me and want to take pictures with me,” Johnson said.
In four short years, the Florida native has parlayed a hobby and a birthday present into a career. Along with his subscribers to his YouTube channel – LOJO – Johnson has 112,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 10,000 on Facebook (you can find him by searching @lojo.fishing).
He shot his first video in 2016. It wasn’t pretty, he said.
“It was a terrible video,” the 33-year-old Johnson said. “You can imagine somebody who had no idea how to edit video or how to shoot video and they tried to make a video – probably wouldn’t turn out very well, and that’s pretty much how this was.”
A lot has changed since then. Earlier this year, Johnson became an official member of the Googan Squad – a Texas-based group of six outdoor YouTube personalities who pooled their resources (and their millions of YouTube subscribers). He first met the Googan Squad at a fishing tournament in Texas when his channel was still small. But, the members took notice when the LOJO channel started to grow and they began flying Johnson to Texas once a month to participate in their videos.
Today, the Googan Squad brand is on everything from lures to fishing rods and reels, pliers, sunglasses, hats and apparel. As a member, and basically a salaried employee, Johnson’s job is keep growing his channel and promoting the Googan brand.
Johnson grew up in Graceville and joined the Army after high school, serving for six years with two years in Afghanistan. He returned to the Wiregrass and attended Wallace Community College in Dothan, graduating in 2015 from the college’s Physical Therapist Assistant program (he actually met his wife, Holly, at Wallace). He worked at a local nursing home and took online classes from the University of Florida. In his spare time, he fished.
Then, Holly bought him a GoPro for his birthday. As his video skills improved, Johnson saw his LOJO channel get more and more subscribers. By summer 2018, a few of Johnson’s videos had taken off and his channel had grown.
“Then I started having fishing companies coming around and knocking on the door, wanting to sponsor the channel – rod and reel companies, bait companies,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t a ton of money, but it was money.”
In 2019, he went all in on his YouTube channel.
“We’ve already accomplished more than I really ever thought I could and there’s a whole lot still out in front of me,” Johnson said. “I’m actually really excited about the future because I feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface yet.”
LOJO videos are anywhere from 15 minutes to 30 minutes on average, and Johnson works on content for the channel each day, spending his evenings editing videos. He treats it like a job, working Monday through Friday.
He basically tells people to think of his YouTube channel as a TV show. The more popular a TV show, the more advertisers will pay a network to run their ads during a show.
The more subscribers and views on Johnson’s channel, the more advertisers want to run ads during his videos. With advertising, each view equals a little bit of money, but it starts to add up when you get thousands and thousands of views. So, along with his sponsorship by Googan Squad, Johnson receives money from YouTube.
“The best part is, I’m in control of it,” Johnson said. “I don’t have to make content for somebody else – I can make it how I want to make it. So it’s kind of the ultimate dream job, you could say.”
LOJO videos have included different fishing challenges that Johnson takes on – such as fishing the “worst” pond in Dothan, allowing a stranger to pick his lure or fishing under a bridge. One video had Johnson and Andrew Oswalt, who has the YouTube channel The River Steward, competing to see who could catch the most fish off a pool float – Johnson perched on a dragon that kept losing air and Oswalt on a unicorn. Oswalt is a regular in Johnson’s videos, often manning the camera. The two came together for a video casting a net into a large mud hole that had once been a pond, catching and rehoming bowfins, gar and even a catfish.
“Ideas come from all directions,” Johnson said. “It sounds cliché, but the inspiration is all around us. You just have to be willing to accept ideas that may sound strange at first but then they can oftentimes turn into the best inspiration.”
A video teaching his stepson, Pearce, how to use a baitcasting reel is one of Johnson’s favorites and most popular with 1.2 million views.
“We didn’t even catch a fish,” Johnson said. “I had no expectations of it doing so well, but it just resonated with so many people who have tried to teach their son or daughter to fish – it’s frustrating, it’s funny, it’s good entertainment.”
Johnson has done so well with his channel that his wife has left her job as an English instructor. She helps him behind the scenes (and sometime shows up in videos) and gives him new ideas for videos. Johnson said they’re trying to be smart financially so that their kids – Pearce, 10, and daughters, 2-year-old Lily and 9-month-old Lyla – will have a secure future.
He knows for many people he has a dream job. But he doesn’t really expect it to last.
“I don’t think there’s any chance at all I’m doing this when I’m 40. I just don’t see it,” Johnson said. “There are just so many things that could happen. YouTube could fall off as a such a popular platform. People could lose interest in me because I’ve been doing it so long. My personal goal is just to do this for another three to five years. Obviously, I would do it longer than that if it’s still really good.”
