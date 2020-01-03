Masters of Soul to perform in Enterprise

An upcoming concert in Enterprise will celebrate the musical icons who helped create the Motown sound that came out of Detroit in the 1960s.
Masters of Soul will perform their Motown Review on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center.
The show features stylish costumes and fully choreographed tributes to both male and female groups backed by a live band. Hear the big hits of The Temptations, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, the Four Tops, Diana Ross and The Supremes, The Jackson Five, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, Barry White, Stevie Wonder, and the Commodores.
The performance is a presentation of the Coffee County Arts Alliance and Center Drugs & Home Health. The 2019-20 season is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Emmett T. Brunson. The platinum corporate sponsor for this performance is the city of Enterprise.
Individual ticket prices are $30 for adults and $10 for students if purchased in advance, or $35 for adults and $10 for students if purchased at the event.
Advance tickets can be purchased at David’s Westgate Beauty Salon in Enterprise, 334-347-4247; Redbrick Pizza (next to Publix) in Enterprise, 334-475-2156; MWR Central — Soldier Service Center at Fort Rucker, 334-255-2997; and at Scrubs 101 (behind Atlanta Bread Co.) in Dothan, 334-671-9101.
For more information, visit www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com or call 334-406-2787.
