Each year, the Wiregrass Museum of Art hosts a party to wrap up the summer, and this year’s party will feature a night of retro soul, interactive art, some virtual reality and plenty of food and drinks.
The 2019 Yard Party for Art, also known as YPA, will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, on the grounds of the Wiregrass Museum of Art in downtown Dothan. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 6:30 p.m. Guests must be 18 years or older to attend the annual fundraiser that benefits the museum’s programs. For more information, visit YardPartyForArt.com or call the Wiregrass Museum of Art at 334-794-3871.
This year’s musical lineup will feature performances by Nashville retro soul musician Fulton Lee; Birmingham-based soul artist Love Moor; the Nashville-based band Carver (featuring Dothan native Freddy Roberts); and Birmingham hip hop artist Suaze.
Along with the music, Yard Party for Art will feature interactive art experiences and demonstrations on the museum's grounds. Hot Glass Academy from Americus, Georgia, will demonstrate glass blowing techniques, and Charlotte Watts from Flora Aura Photography in Atlanta, Georgia will offer free "aura photography" sittings.
Local design firm PushCrankPress will also offer a free virtual reality experience in the yard, merging art, music and technology. Using a special headset, guests will momentarily step inside a virtual, digital world populated by an animated landscape and creatures that respond to the live music being played during the event.
"Semiotic Compass," a public sculpture designed and constructed by two local artists that made its debut during the 2018 Yard Party for Art, will be on display at this year's event and through the end of 2019 as part of museum's ongoing observation of Alabama's bicentennial year.
“YPA is an experience-based event where our guests can engage with regional musicians and artists and have a one-of-a-kind virtual reality interaction,” said Dana-Marie Lemmer, the museum’s executive director and curator. “The combination of art, music and technology this year expands WMA's efforts to promote our mission and to provide a platform that builds meaningful connections between art and community.”
The VIP Oasis Tent will once again feature local pop-up restaurant Harley's Landing in a relaxed setting with a private bar and lounge seating close to the stage.
Tickets for the Oasis Tent are $75 each. In addition to dinner, each ticket includes general admission to the event. Space is limited. Reservations for the Oasis Tent can be made online at YardPartyForArt.com and at the museum's front desk.
General admission tickets for Yard Party for Art are available online at YardPartyForArt.com and at the museum's front desk for an advance price of $15. Pre-sale general admission tickets will be available through Aug. 9. General admission tickets will be $20 at the gate on the evening of the event.
Special ticket packages this year include the Folklore Four-Pack for $45, which includes one general admission ticket, two Folklore beers at the event, a bar fast-pass, and a behind-the-scenes tour of Folklore Brewing & Meadery on Aug. 17 or Aug. 24. The #wmaINSPIRED Bundle for $55 includes a general admission ticket, a hand screen-printed YPA poster designed by Dothan's PushCrankPress and printed by Huntsville-based Green Pea Press, a 2019 YPA T-shirt, and a behind-the-scenes tour of WMA before Yard Party for Art begins on Aug. 10.
YPA special ticket packages can be purchased at YardPartyForArt.com. Quantities are limited for both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.