With 155 adult and student entries, the 2019 National Peanut Festival contest did not disappoint with the various uses of peanuts and peanut products. No-bake pies were the first-place winners in this year's pie category.

No Bake Peanut Cream Pie

By Merlene Scott of Dothan

First place pies, adult division

2019 National Peanut Festival recipe winners

No Bake Peanut Cream Pie by Merlene Scott of Dothan.

Ingredients

Pie filling:

4 ounces cream cheese

½ cup peanut butter

¼ cup brown sugar

1 cup whipped cream

Topping:

1 cup whipped cream

2 tablespoons confectioner’s sugar

Chocolate for melted drizzle

Chopped peanuts

Other:

Pre-made pie crust

Instructions

Combine cream cheese, peanut butter and brown sugar. Beat with mixer until smooth. Fold in 1 cup of whipped cream. Place in pre-made pie crust. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until filling has set.

Whip 1 cup of whipped cream with 2 tablespoons confectioner’s sugar. Put on top of pie and decorate topping with melted chocolate and chopped peanuts.

Peanut Butter Marshmallow Pie

By Anna Rose Jerkins of Ozark

First place pies, student division

2019 National Peanut Festival recipe winners

Peanut Butter Marshmallow Pie by Anna Rose Jerkins of Ozark.

Ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 jar Kraft Jet-Puffed marshmallow crème

1 ¼ cups creamy peanut butter

1 tub Cool Whip

1 Oreo pie crust

¼ cup creamy peanut butter, melted for drizzle

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese and granulated sugar until smooth. Add the marshmallow crème and mix until smooth. Mix in 1 ¼ cups of peanut butter and beat until ingredients are well combined. Fold in cool whip until completely mixed.

Pour filling into Oreo crust and spread evenly. Microwave ¼ cup peanut butter in 20-second intervals until runny. Drizzle melted peanut butter onto pie.

Refrigerate for 3-4 hours or until filling has set.

