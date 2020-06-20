Described as the “Mother Church” of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Alabama, the historic Cherry Street AME Church still impresses despite the building’s 112 years.
The church, a fixture in downtown Dothan that is even celebrated on one of the city’s murals, is showing its age, however. Outdoor carpeting on the steep front steps is ripped in places and the stone work has cracked. Inside, the flooring needs work despite the problems being covered by carpet. The heating system in the church doesn’t work, and the bathrooms don’t have hot water.
Even the church’s membership has fallen off over the last few decades, now numbering fewer than 50 active and inactive members. The members themselves are mostly older.
But the church’s new pastor and members of its congregation hope to fill the pews with new generations.
“The church used to be the premier church in Dothan,” said Sherryl Whiting, a member of Cherry Street AME since the early 1980s. “At one time, we had the only black doctor who was a member of this church. We’ve always had county and city commissioners … we’ve had school board members. This church has always been very active and prominent, but over the years we’ve just had a decline in membership and we are where we are now.”
Organized in 1877, the original church was a wooden structure that faced what is East Adams Street today. The church was named Gaines Chapel Church in 1888 after Bishop W.J. Gaines. The current church building was dedicated in 1908, built next to the original church but facing Cherry Street and the name was changed to Cherry Street AME Church. A historic marker was erected in 1979, providing visitors with a brief history of the church’s 143 years.
In April, the Rev. Joseph Rembert became Cherry Street AME’s pastor. Taking the helm amid a global coronavirus pandemic, some of Rembert’s first sermons were delivered in the shade of nearby trees.
Rembert has been a pastor for more than four decades – including 13 years at the historic Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, which played a pivotal role during the 1965 civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery. At 72, Rembert drives to Dothan from his home in Montgomery and said Cherry Street could be his final pulpit before retirement. But he hopes to face Cherry Street’s challenges head-on and reinvigorate the church by attracting younger members.
“I’ve been preaching for 45 years and I remember when first I started preaching, Cherry Street was the premier church in this area,” Rembert said.
Rembert said he understands the need to bring younger people back to Cherry Street AME. When he started as pastor at Brown Chapel AME in 1980, the church struggled with similar issues. Rembert cut holes in his jeans and wrote a rap song about Jesus just to relate to younger people, who saw Rembert as old even though he was only 32 when he arrived at the church.
But, he said, sometimes historic churches focus too much on their history and lose touch with younger generations.
“We have to start thinking outside the box and start asking what can we do to help folks, and if we’re helping people I think that’s what gains us respect,” Rembert said.
Cherry Street AME member Sylvia Register said from what she has observed while visiting other local churches is that those with younger membership have families whose kids and grandkids remained in the Wiregrass or returned after attending college elsewhere. That scenario did not play out at Cherry Street AME, she said.
“Here at Cherry Street, our children are gone,” Register said. “They went and got degrees and stayed wherever or went somewhere else. We have a lot of kids and families that stem from this church, but they left, so it’s only when they come home that we have a full church … Younger people attract younger people and our younger people – our children and our grandchildren, my oldest grandchild is 23 years old – they’re just not here. As far as the church goes, that has hurt us with getting new members in.”
About eight years ago, according to Sherryl Whiting, Alabama’s AME Church Conference evaluated the membership of all of its churches and considered making Cherry Street a circuit church – it and another church would have shared a pastor and met on alternating Sundays. It never happened, and Whiting said members were glad it didn’t.
“We do our best to continue to hold up the banner for Cherry Street in African Methodism and in the community,” Whiting said. “We may be few in numbers but we still try to press on.”
