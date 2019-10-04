This year’s entries for the annual Scarecrows in the Gardens cover everything from the late television painter Bob Ross to the ill-fated love affair in the movie “Titanic,” Wile E. Coyote and Cheryl’s chichi she shed.
The Scarecrows in the Gardens display is now in its 15th year at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. Local organizations, schools, businesses and families construct scarecrows for display during October. There were 35 entries this year. And this Sunday, the gardens will host an open house from 2-4 p.m. for people to see the scarecrows and vote for their favorite. The gardens’ admission fee will be waived during those two hours.
This year’s theme was “Classic Movies and TV.”
Sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors and organized by gardens volunteer Larry Dykes, the scarecrow display has become a popular annual event. Workshops are held leading up to the display to offer tips for those who have never built a scarecrow before.
The scarecrows have to be constructed in a way that they will last for the entire month. A prize of $100 is given to each winning scarecrow team.
William Holman, the gardens executive director, said people look forward to the display each year.
“The thing I like about this event is seeing people’s creativity,” Holman said. “We have some people enter every year. They look forward to it.”
Winners for this year’s Scarecrows in the Gardens:
- Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center for a “Sesame Street” themed scarecrow.
- Dothan Pediatric Clinic for its “Flintstones” scarecrow.
- Giggle & Glam Red Hat Society for “The Birds” scarecrow.
- Blake Ford State Farm for Cheryl’s chichi she shed.
- Wiregrass Humane Society for Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner.
- Highland Elementary School for a Harry Potter scarecrow.
- Houston Academy for its “Jaws” scarecrow.
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Regular admission is $5 for adults and free for children 16 and under. Scarecrows will be on display until Oct. 31.
