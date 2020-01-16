Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival returns Jan. 25

The 14th annual Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival returns this year with a slate of popular storytellers.
Tickets are on sale for three storytelling concerts set for Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Trojan Center Theater at Troy University in Troy.
Donald Davis, known as the Dean of Storytelling, will be joined by Appalachian Josh Goforth, Texan Barbara McBride-Smith, and West Virginian Bil Lepp. All have performed at the festival, organized by the Brundidge Historical Society, before and are back by popular demand. A Friday night concert held in Brundidge is already sold out.
Saturday concerts will be held at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., with musical entertainment for 30 minutes prior to each concert. Ticket prices are $10 for the 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. shows and $15 for the 2 p.m. show; or buy an all-day ticket for $30. All four storytellers perform at each concert, telling different stories.
Tickets are available by calling 334-685-5524 or 334-670-6302. Tickets are also available at The Messenger in Troy.
The stories of Donald Davis are brought to life by his facial expressions and body language. And, he has promised his Grand Canyon story this year.
Josh Goforth, a Grammy-nominated musician, has played everywhere from the café down the street to Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry. He’s at home on stage whether he’s playing foot-stomping fiddle music or telling stories of growing up in the mountains of Western North Carolina.
With a Texas twang, Barbara McBride-Smith might remind you of a carnival barker or a fire-and-brimstone preacher. But it would be difficult for even a preacher to hold a candle to her when she catches fire.
Although Bil Lepp is a five-time champion liar, his stories often contain morsels of truth. His tales can sometimes be confusing, but are always ultra-amusing.
