For more than 30 years, the senior adults at Rose Hill Senior Center have crafted quilts, handbags, bird houses and wooden toys to stock the center’s annual holiday shopping event.
This year is no different.
The 31st annual My Little Christmas Shoppe will be held Dec. 9-13. Rose Hill, located at 401 S. Appletree St., will be open for shoppers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Prices will start at a $1. The handmade quilts are typically the higher-priced items — and the items that usually sell out first.
“Quilts have always been a big seller and people come in and snatch those up,” Rose Hill director Debbie Reed said.
Year’s worth of effort
The seniors, Reed said, have worked hard all year to get items made for the My Little Christmas Shoppe. The event started as a way to give local children a chance to shop for Christmas and buy gifts for others at affordable prices. The event has evolved into the one-week shopping experience for adults and children alike.
From the Rose Hill sewing room, Reed said items include handbags, aprons, hand-knitted scarves and hats and quilts. The center’s craft room typically turns out Christmas ornaments, picture frames, decorated bird houses, jewelry and a variety of home décor items to be sold. The wood shop produces a variety of wood products, including wooden toys, for purchase for only a few dollars.
Reed said while there are no designated hours for children to shop as there had been in the past, parents are welcome to bring their children with them.
“The kids can shop, too, because there is some kid-friendly stuff,” Reed said. “They can come and shop for their mom and dad if they want to come do that. And that happens a lot because a lot of parents will bring their kid over after school — some get out a little earlier — and they’ll come through and buy.”
