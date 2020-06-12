SEACT uses Zoom to reach young thespians

Normally, the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre would hold two months of summer camps, teaching young people as much as possible about the basics of theater.
And while the ongoing coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of camps scheduled for June, it also opened the door for a virtual approach to teaching theater to young people. Using the video conferencing platform Zoom, SEACT is holding a series of theater sessions with the instructor and all the students participating online from their own homes.
“The kids are really enjoying it,” virtual instructor Abigail Phillips said. “We’re having a great time. Everyone is super open to the idea of taking the art of theater and moving it to Zoom.”
The first Zoom session started earlier this week for ages 12 and up. The students are learning the play “Alexandra is Not Happy” while also getting tips and tricks on producing their own stories. A second Zoom session for ages 3 to 6 begins Monday if there are enough students, while a third session for ages 7 to 11 will start June 22 (registration available at www.seact.com/seact-youth).
SEACT Executive Director Jennifer Love Doherty said the online sessions are adapted for each age group when it comes to length and activities. For example, the session for the youngest children lasts only 30 minutes and involves crafts and using imagination with parents or caretakers participating with their child. The sessions for older children last an hour and focus more on a theatrical performance.
Doherty said SEACT plans to hold its traditional theater camps starting July 6 but with social distancing and sanitization requirements, on-site camps just didn’t seem feasible for June.
“We want to offer the best experience we can for our campers who are on site and the prospect of intake interviews and masking… part of that camp is really getting the kids to be uninhibited in a lot of ways,” Doherty said.
The Zoom session is designed to be a shorter experience but, Phillips said, the kids have had fun with the challenges of live theater performed through an online platform. And the online platform has allowed for participation from areas beyond the Wiregrass, including a student from Texas.
“It’s a really fun way to get everybody involved, so we’re loving the community aspect it’s bringing to theater that they may not be able to get in a typical camp,” Phillips said.
Phillips, 21, is studying to get her bachelor’s in fine arts in musical theater at Young Harris College in North Georgia. A summer SEACT camp introduced Phillips to theater when she was 9 years old.
“SEACT definitely kick-started a great life for me,” she said.
Doherty the young people participating in the Zoom theater sessions come to the technology a lot easier than many adults.
“Is it interaction like they would have on a stage together? It’s not. It’s definitely adjusted for the Zoom experience,” Doherty said. “But they’re still learning how to work together – maybe even more so – as a team to bring across the ideas and the themes of the story.”
