‘Second Samuel’ available for rent, purchase July 1

The locally filmed “Second Samuel” will be available for rent or purchase starting July 1 through multiple cable, satellite and digital providers.
“This is the culmination of what we’ve been working toward since we first began pre-production planning for the movie,” said Sherri Lipscomb of iHysm Studios and a producer on the film.
Domestic cable and satellite providers that will carry the movie include: AT&T U-verse, Charter Communications/Spectrum, Comcast/Xfinity, Cox Communications/Contour, Direct TV, Dish Network, Sling TV, Sparklight, TPG/RCN/Grande/Wave Broadband, Verizon FIOS and WOW.
Digital providers include Amazon Prime Video Direct (a division of Amazon Prime Video), Fandango, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Movies & TV, Vimeo and Vudu.
“Second Samuel” follows what happens in the small Georgia town of Second Samuel after the town’s beloved piano teacher dies, her death revealing secrets about her life. The story unfolds as Bernard Flat, a young man who is autistic, develops a pen-pal correspondence with President Harry S. Truman.
“Not only did we want to get this (movie) out there for the world to see, but we think there couldn’t be a better time for our message to hit the world of love your neighbor,” Lipscomb said. “We’re not glad that the quarantine happened and we’re not glad that the world is full of unrest right now … but we are glad that we have, perhaps, an opportunity to make a difference.”
The movie is based on Pamela Parker’s play “Second Samuel” and was adapted for the screen by Parker and J. Wayne Patterson, who directed the movie.
Patterson, a regular in local community theater, was inspired to adapt the story for the screen after he directed the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre’s production of the play in 2014.
Patterson started iHysm Studios LLC and filming on “Second Samuel” was done in the summer of 2018. Landmark Park in Dothan, building exteriors in downtown Abbeville, Porter Hardware in downtown Dothan and two private residences were used in filming. Two interior sets built on the second floor of Porter Hardware are still in place.
Locals are featured in the movie and worked behind the scenes.
Professional actors in the movie include Enterprise resident Stan Houston — who has appeared in films such as “Selma,” “Devil’s Knot” and “One Mississippi” — as well as E. Roger Mitchell of “Sully,” “Selma” and “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and Bethany Anne Lind of “Ozark,” “Stranger Things” and “Doctor Sleep.” Clifton Truman Daniel portrays his grandfather, President Harry S. Truman, in the movie.
“Second Samuel” won 22 awards among the seven film festivals where the movie was shown. It was eventually picked up for distribution by New York-based Stonecutter Media.
There are plans to distribute the movie in Canada starting in August, and the film will be screened at the New York Lift-Off Film Festival, Lipscomb said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted plans for a screening at a local film festival in Enterprise, the movie was shown at Clark Cinemas in Enterprise and Andalusia for several weeks.
“We were just thrilled that we had the opportunity to allow the people of the Wiregrass to see it in the theaters,” Lipscomb said. “There were so many people involved in making the film, whether they were in it or worked on it in that hot, sweltering, gnat-filled June of 2018.”
