Shane Owens to host CD release party and concert in Dothan

Shane Owens didn’t want to celebrate his new album anywhere but back home in the Wiregrass.
“Everybody’s always supported my music there for years,” the Samson native said. “I’ve been around a while and I’ve always had a lot of success there. People there believed in me long before anybody else ever knew who Shane Owens was — back when I was playing in Dothan and all over the Wiregrass area.”
These days, the country music artist is about to release his second album in two years. Since 2017, he has performed three times at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Country legend Randy Travis produced Owens’ 2017 album “Where I’m Comin’ From.” Music-Row magazine named Owens the 2018 Independent Artist of the Year. He’s been featured by national outlets like Fox News, Rolling Stone and Billboard. He’s touring nationally but said he hasn’t forgotten where it all started.
His new album, “Thankful for Country Music” is set for release on Dec. 6. Owens will have a holiday celebration and CD release party at the Dothan Opera House on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
“We’ve got 11 brand new songs and we will debut all those songs that night and everybody will be able to hear it for the first time,” Owens said. “That will be the first opportunity.”
Fans will be able to buy copies of the CD that night or can get the music digitally that morning.
“We haven’t played around there in a long time so we’re looking for a great crowd,” Owens said.
Owens has been performing for years and was even signed by a couple of recording companies early in his career. He had a hit with his single “Bottom of the Fifth,” but as things happen in the music industry, Owens watched the record companies close — one before even releasing the album he had recorded for them. Owens went back to playing bars and regional festivals.
Now in his late 40s, Owens is enjoying some of the fruits of his labor. He’s traveling and touring these days and but still calls Geneva County home.
Described as a “neo-traditional country music artist,” Owens’ new album from Amerimonte Records was recorded at The Panhandle House in Denton, Texas — a recording studio that lists Blake Shelton, Norah Jones, Eli Young, Josh Abbott, Kacey Musgraves and the Eagles among artists who have recorded there.
The first single off the album, “Hard Luck Girl,” is already playing on country radio. The album also features a holiday song titled “Nothing Compares to Christmas.” Owens co-wrote the holiday song with two Nashville songwriters — including Galen Griffin, who has written hits for Craig Morgan and Luke Bryan − and said he can’t wait to perform the song for an audience.
Owens performed at the Dothan Opera House last year and is excited to return to the historic venue.
“It’s just a great place to do a show,” he said. “When I play there, it’s more personal. The room is just so welcoming and warming. The acoustics are great in there.”
