A Sneads teenager was critically injured in a one-vehicle traffic crash Thursday morning on State Road 2 in Jackson County.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports that Kristen Mairann Carroll, 19, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado eastbound on SR 2 near Holyneck Road just after 11 a.m. when the truck traveled onto the south shoulder of the road. Carroll overcorrected back to the left and the truck began to spin counter-clockwise, officials say. The truck then traveled onto the north shoulder and its right side struck a tree.
Carroll was ejected through a front passenger window and came to rest on the north shoulder face down and facing south. The truck came to rest on the north shoulder of the road, facing east.
Carroll was taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for treatment of her critical injuries.
