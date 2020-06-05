The Cultural Arts Center in Dothan will host summer camps and adult art classes but with fewer students due to social distancing requirements.
Normally, the center’s summer art camps would have 12 to 15 students in each camp. But due to social distancing, camps will only be able to accommodate about eight students.
The Cultural Arts Center reopened June 1 and is in the process of getting ready for the June camps that received enough students to make, the center’s director Ann Cotton said.
“We are buying supplies for them and we’re excited about them,” she said. “It’s not a money-maker … but it gets the art teacher back working, it gets them paid and gets some fun for the kids that I can take in.”
Camps that will be held in June include a Lego camp, a clay cartoon character camp, a “Frozen”-themed camp, and a chemistry and STEAM camp. While June camps are set, there are still camps scheduled for July that have openings.
The center’s regular weekly classes – ceramics, pottery, painting, and alcohol inks – have also resumed. Those who plan to attend any of those classes will need to register with the individual instructors each week since class sizes are limited due to social distancing. Instructors are also offering additional days and classes to address the smaller classes. Visit the center’s website, theculturalartscenter.org, for a listing of camps and classes.
The arts center will be screening all students, adults and children, before they enter a class. The screening will involve gathering basic information on how the student is feeling, if they have had any cough or cold symptoms, and if they have traveled outside the area during the quarantine. Students will also need to bring a mask with them to camp.
In most cases, the minimum needed for each camp to be held is now the maximum number a camp can take, Cotton said. Social distancing has made hosting camps and classes for children a challenge.
“You don’t really realize how many ways you get close to people until you have to social distance,” Cotton said. “Mapping out a room so they can have fun and talk but not be side-by-side and not work in a group … that’s a challenge in itself.”
