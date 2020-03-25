Event organizers have had their work cut out for them during the ongoing COVID-19.
Most local spring events have been canceled, postponed and rescheduled. Libraries have closed as has the Wiregrass Museum of Art. Churches are having services online or have found other ways to worship. Not knowing what will happen as the pandemic unfolds and the number of cases in Alabama continues to climb, here is a list of events we do know about:
- The Entrepreneurship Council has canceled the panel discussion, “Women in Entrepreneurship: Celebrating Women’s History Month,” scheduled for March 26. The council is a grass-roots education and advocacy group for entrepreneurs. Learn more at EntrepreneurshipCouncil.org.
- The Dothan Area Botanical Garden’s Spring Plant Sale set for March 27-28 has been canceled. Plants that were delivered prior to the cancellation will be available for purchase to garden visitors. Check in with staff in the botanical center to learn more.
- Cherry Street AME Church will give out free hot dogs on March 31 for people who drive up to the church at 308 N. Cherry St. in downtown Dothan.
- While the public art project Egg Quest is on display at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens through April 12, an April 5 event featuring children’s games and an Easter Bunny visit will not be held. However, visitors will still be able to enter the gardens for free from 2-4 p.m. on April 5.
- Events and performances scheduled for both the Dothan Civic Center and Dothan Opera House through May 10 have been canceled. New dates will be announced as events are rescheduled. Some have already been announced − the Gene Watson concert originally set for March 20 has been rescheduled for July 24 at the Dothan Opera House, and “Price Is Right Live” has been rescheduled from April 2 to July 30 at the Dothan Civic Center.
- The 46th annual Piney Woods Arts Festival set for April 4-5 in Enterprise has been canceled as has the screenings of the locally-filmed movie “Second Samuel” that were to be held during the Mountain Tales Film Festival, which is held in conjunction with Piney Woods. The filmmakers still hope to have a local screening in the future.
- Dates for the Wiregrass Master Gardeners 24th Spring Plant Sale have been canceled. The sale, scheduled for April 17-18, could be rescheduled for May but no specific date has been determined.
- Troy University’s annual spring Worldwide Open House, set for Thursday, April 23, has been moved to an online-only event. The event is designed to assist prospective students in the areas of admissions and academic strategy for career development. During the event, expert advisers will be available to help prospective students decide on a major and answer questions about financial aid or credit transfers. The university’s application fee will be waived on April 23 for applications completed during the event. For more information, call 850-747-0634 or to register, visit www.troy.edu/openhouse.
- The City of DeFuniak Springs in Florida has canceled LakeFest 2020.
- Ozark’s 14th Annual Crawdad and Music Festival has been postponed until May 30.
- The Denim & Diamonds Scholarship Gala has been rescheduled to June 6 at the Dothan Civic Center. The event is hosted by the Community Advancement Foundation in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Kappa Pi Omega Chapter raises money for scholarships and local community service programs. For more information, call Tosha Faulk at 334-791-6583 or Erica Redding at 334-477-9512.
- The 31st annual Alzheimer’s Conference scheduled for April 21 has been postponed until Wednesday, June 10, at the Dothan Civic Center. For more information, call Kay Jones, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Resource Center, at 334-618-7714.
- The Pilot Club’s Miss, Teen Miss and Little Miss Dothan pageants will now be held on June 20 at 5 p.m. in the Dothan Opera House.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.