HEADLAND — Eleven-year-old Blakelee Bates had big plans for the jar she painted at Pinspiration in Headland recently. She planned to use it to hide her candy from her siblings.
“So they don’t get it and choke on it,” Blakelee said.
Blakelee and her 9-year-old cousin, Peyson Bates, attended one of the summer camps held at the DIY craft business located on the square here. It was the first time at Pinspiration for the cousins, who were among the small group of kids making crafts.
The business, like others, had been closed for weeks due to public health orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus illness COVID-19. Pinspiration reopened earlier this month and it plans to continue the summer camps until the end of July, owner Erica Killingsworth said.
The weekly camps have a different theme each week. One week is a nautical theme while another will be a kindness week when all the projects are gifts for someone else. Kids can attend one day or the whole week of the camp because projects start fresh each day with one main project and several smaller projects around the same theme.
Like the jars, Killingsworth said the projects include canvas and wood paintings that kids can take home and use to decorate their rooms.
“It’s something they can hang on their wall and keep,” she said.
Another local DIY craft business, AR Workshop in Dothan, is also offering youth summer camps with projects on tote bags, plank signs, aprons, wall hangings, jewelry and photo frames.
Kynslee Simon, 9, was working on her own painted jar.
“I might put jewelry in it or something,” Kynslee said.
Hair scrunchies or even a battery-operated candle were some other possibilities tossed out.
During a previous camp, Kynslee painted a picture of kitten on a canvas with plans to give it to her 4-year-old brother. But she took such care with the painting that she didn’t finish by the end of the day. Killingsworth sent her home with the supplies to finish it.
“I was going to give it to my brother but I haven’t finished painting it, yet,” Kynslee said.
