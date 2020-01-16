Temple Emanu-El hosts annual art auction

After 40 years, the Temple Emanu-El art auction gets a lot of regulars each year. But each year there is still a long list of those attending for the first time.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser so, of course, a lot of time and thought goes into it,” said Suzanne Geiger, who handles publicity for the event. “But it’s a lot of fun for us because every year we learn things just like the general public does from the various auctioneers.”
This year’s art auction will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26, at Temple Emanu-El.
On Saturday, a preview will start at 6:30 p.m. with the auction beginning at 7:15 p.m. Admission for Saturday’s auction is $10 if paid in advance and $12 if paid at the door. To purchase advance tickets, call 334-792-5001. The Saturday event will feature wine and cheese with a beer tasting presented by Thirsty Pig Craft Beer Taproom. Tea and water will also be available.
Sunday is the auction’s traditional “Second Chance” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with bagels, coffee and juice served. There is no admission charge on Sunday.
Hosted by the Temple Emanu-El Sisterhood, the art auction raises money for local charities. Members of the Sisterhood select nonprofits each year and the list of past recipients has included Wiregrass 2-1-1, the House of Ruth, Landmark Park, the American Cancer Society and the Wiregrass Area United Way Food Bank.
The art auction will also partner again with the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan to auction art created by young artists at the center. Part of the proceeds will go to the Cultural Arts Center.
The 2020 auction will be conducted by Marlin Art Auctions of Long Island, New York. A family-operated business, Marlin offers art auction services for nonprofits such as synagogues, churches, service organizations, hospitals and animal rescue groups. Temple Emanu-El last used Marlin two years ago and Geiger said the auction house was popular with attendees.
The auction will include art in all media and price ranges. The art is framed and matted and the auction house will wire art for display after it is auctioned.
Geiger said art work featured in the auction will include oils as well as prints such as giclées, lithographs and serigraphs by artists such as Guido Borelli, Norman Rockwell, Michel Delacroix, Itzchak Tarkay, Graciela Rodo Boulanger, Ansel Adams, Marc Chagall, LeRoy Neiman and Jane Wooster Scott. The auction will also include sports and entertainment memorabilia.
Major credit cards are accepted during the auction as will cash and checks.
When they arrive and sign in at the auction, attendees will receive a program showing all the art and descriptions. A number on the back of the program is used to bid during the auction by simply holding up the program.
“Sometimes the bidding goes on and on, and it’s very exciting,” Geiger said. “It’s a lot of fun. We have people who come every year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.