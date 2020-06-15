A local drive-in theater will be among those around the country to broadcast a concert by country music superstar Garth Brooks.
Plans were announced last week for the June 27 concert to be broadcast at 300 drive-ins around the U.S. and Canada. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19, for $100 per car or truck with no more than six people per vehicle.
In Alabama, two drive-in theaters are listed by Ticketmaster as participating in the broadcast, including the Star-Lite Drive-In formerly known as the Continental Drive-In, located on U.S. Highway 84 West near Highway 123 in the Wicksburg community.
The Blue Moon Drive-In in Guin north of Tuscaloosa will also broadcast the concert.
“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said in the news release. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”
Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster starting at 11 a.m. on Friday (visit Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks). The concert will begin at dusk and will go on rain or shine.
Tickets are general admission and social distancing will be in place with six feet between parked vehicles.
According to a press release on the country musician’s website, the June 27 concert will be created exclusively for the event and produced by event production company Encore Live. The music event is being described as “the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.”
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the concert will adhere to public health guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as other state and local public health recommendations.
According to Encore Live, all guests per vehicle must have a seatbelt, and RVs and limousines will not be permitted.
