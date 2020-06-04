When the Wiregrass Museum of Art closed to the public in March, it was hard to know what impact the forced closure would have on the Dothan museum.
But the closure, intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, pushed the museum more into a virtual world that could continue even when the public is welcomed back into the museum’s galleries later this month.
“We’ve been working the last couple of years to increase our digital resources and really promote virtual visitation,” Executive Director and Curator Dana-Marie Lemmer said. “This process really forced us to amplify some of that work. We have found that artists have been severely impacted by the closures and pandemic. They’ve had their own projects canceled. It’s been a really great opportunity to partner with artists to continue to share their work, just in a different way.”
The museum could reopen in about two weeks, according to Lemmer, but the museum will not be holding any in-person classes or workshops this summer. Instead, the museum will send art supply kits and video instructions home to local children and youth thanks to a grant from the Wiregrass Foundation. Regular museum events will be held virtually.
The museum’s monthly event Art of Yoga, held on the first Friday, will be offered as a virtual yoga session at no charge from 9-10 a.m. (including the June 5 session). And with support from the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation, the First Saturday Family Day will be offered through the Wiregrass Museum of Art’s Facebook page with activities posted throughout the day for families to do at home. The next Family Day is Saturday, June 6.
In the meantime, the museum’s galleries are being filled with pieces from its permanent collection. Lemmer said an exhibit by photographer Sean Crutchfield will also open.
“We’re really looking forward to opening again, welcoming people back,” Lemmer said. “It’s been a long couple of months.”
Leading up to the reopening, the museum has been conducting an online survey to learn how people interact with the museum, what they want from an art experience as well as what brings them comfort. Lemmer said responses to the survey have determined what pieces from the permanent collection will be displayed in galleries when the museum reopens.
“We’re really committed to using the resources that we do have to make sure we’re reaching our community and really giving them what they’re telling us they want,” she said.
Pandemic closures around the country have put a financial strain on both museums and artists, and the Wiregrass Museum of Art has taken a hit in both memberships and donations. Classes and workshops that would have brought in money were canceled. But because the museum does not charge admission, the financial impact has not been as dramatic as it has been at museums that do charge admission, Lemmer said.
“People are hurting,” Lemmer said. “So we’re seeing memberships and donations are a little bit less than they were last year, and I think that’s just because our community is hurting.”
