Long - Moore Engagement

Mr. & Mrs. Frankie Long, of Marianna, Florida, are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their son, Reid Sullivan Long to Christa Shaun Moore of Luverne, Alabama. Christa is the daughter of Terri Anne Givens of Luverne, Alabama and William Moore of Elba, Alabama.
The bride-elect is the maternal granddaughter of Anne Mitchell Givens of Luverne, Alabama.
The future groom is the maternal grandson of Jerry Sullivan of Dothan, AL and Linda Sullivan of Marianna, FL. He is the paternal grandson of Ray and Pauline Carter of Cottondale, FL and the late Larry Lamar Long of Iron City, GA.
Christa is a 2013 graduate of Luverne High School and is currently employed as a dental assistant with Dr. Jeremy Lewis, DMD of Marianna, FL.
Reid is a 2014 graduate of Marianna High School and is currently employed with Miller-Miller Nissan of Marianna, FL.
The wedding will take place at Windmill Station in Dothan, Alabama on October 19, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to share this special time.
