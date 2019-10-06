Martin - Osborne Engagement Announcement

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Todd Martin and Ms. Robyn Albright Affan of Dothan, Alabama are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Brenyn Christina Martin to Mr. Derek Jackson Osborne, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Jackson Osborne of Little Rock, Arkansas.
The bride elect is the granddaughter of Mr. Carl Albright and the late Mrs. Sue Hornsby Albright; Mr. and Mrs. C. B. Martin and the late Ms. Arline Carney all of Dothan, Alabama. Brenyn is a graduate of Northview High School. She attended Troy University where she was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. Brenyn is employed with Imperial Dade Paper where she is a Sales Associate for the Florida Panhandle.
The prospective groom is the grandson of Mr. Edward Dietz and the late Mrs. Floy Jean Dietz both of Little Rock, Arkansas. He is a graduate of Central High School in Little Rock. He is employed with Cafe Tango in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida where he is the Sous-chef.
The wedding is planned for October 19, 2019 at 5:00 in the evening at Gulf Place Ampitheater in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida with a celebration immediately following.
