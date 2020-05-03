Sanders-Branch Engagement
Bob and Mary Sanders announce the engagement of their daughter, Courtney Elizabeth Sanders to Logan Chase Branch, son of Sidney and Sandra Branch of Cottonwood.

The bride-elect is a 2010 graduate of Emmanuel Christian School and received her bachelor's degree in Athletic Training from Troy University and her associate's in Radiologic Technology from Wallace Community College. She is currently employed at Southern Bone & Joint Specialists in Enterprise.

The future bridegroom is the grandson of Jimmy and Shirley Maddox of Cottonwood, Alabama.

He is a 2012 graduate of Providence Christian School and

received his degree upon completion of the Physical Therapy Assistant program at Wallace Community College, where he was also a Wallace Diplomat. He is currently employed at Chipley Therapy Group in Florida.

The wedding is planned for January 23, 2021 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Dothan. The reception will follow at

Celebration at Jones Crossing.

