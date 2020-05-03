Sanders-Branch Engagement

Bob and Mary Sanders announce the engagement of their daughter, Courtney Elizabeth Sanders to Logan Chase Branch, son of Sidney and Sandra Branch of Cottonwood.
The bride-elect is a 2010 graduate of Emmanuel Christian School and received her bachelor's degree in Athletic Training from Troy University and her associate's in Radiologic Technology from Wallace Community College. She is currently employed at Southern Bone & Joint Specialists in Enterprise.
The future bridegroom is the grandson of Jimmy and Shirley Maddox of Cottonwood, Alabama.
He is a 2012 graduate of Providence Christian School and
received his degree upon completion of the Physical Therapy Assistant program at Wallace Community College, where he was also a Wallace Diplomat. He is currently employed at Chipley Therapy Group in Florida.
The wedding is planned for January 23, 2021 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Dothan. The reception will follow at
Celebration at Jones Crossing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.