Bennett, Brooks Engagement

Mickey and Angie Bennett of Geneva announce the engagement of their daughter Callie Sommer to Christopher Franklin Brooks, son of Donna and John Brooks, Jr. of Geneva, AL.
The Bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Patricia Carole Williams of Geneva and the late Mr. Huey A. Williams of Red Level, Alabama and Mr. and Mrs. Edward Bennett of Geneva, Alabama. Callie is a 2017 summa cum laude graduate of Troy University with a B. S. degree in Biomedical Sciences. Callie currently attends the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine where she is a doctoral candidate in the College of Medicine.
The prospective groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. John D. Brooks Sr. and the late Hubert Medley and Mary Medley. Christopher is a 2014 graduate of Troy University with a B. S. degree in Accounting. He is employed with Liberty National Insurance in Dothan, Alabama. The wedding will be December 21st in Dothan, Alabama at Calvary Baptist Church with a wedding celebration to follow at the Windmill Station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.