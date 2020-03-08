Hughes-Marler Engagement Announcement

William and Jena Hughes announce the engagement of their daughter, Holly Cheyenne Hughes to Matthew Mart Marler, son of Marty Marler and Angie Grimsley of Enterprise.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Edward Hughes and the late Janet Hughes of Enterprise and Terry Brown (Mary) of Williamsburg, Virginia and Sandra Beaman of Enterprise.
She is 2015 graduate of Enterprise High School and received her associate's in applied science from Enterprise State Community College. She is currently employed at Family Eye & Laser in Enterprise.
The future bridegroom is the grandson of Bobby Joe and Lynn Grimsley of New Brockton, Alabama and Judie Marler and the late Wayne Marler of Elba, Alabama.
He is a 2015 graduate of Enterprise High School and received two associate's degrees in applied science and art from Enterprise State Community College. After graduating, Matthew attended Wallace State Community College to complete the Linemen program. Upon graduation he received an offer to work for Pike Electric whom he is currently employed.
The wedding is planned for 6 p.m., June 5th, at First Baptist Church in Enterprise, Alabama.
