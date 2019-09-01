Purvis - O'Brien Wedding Announcement

Rachel Elizabeth Purvis, formerly of Dothan, was married to Noah Harper Warren O’Brien of Brooklyn, New York on August 17, 2019. The Celebration and Blessing of Marriage was held at First United Methodist Church of Dothan with the Reverend Joseph Denton Dewey of Brooklyn, New York officiating. A reception followed at the Dothan Country Club.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Alan Wesley Purvis of Dothan, and the granddaughter of Mrs. Robert Braboy and the late Mr. Braboy of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Mrs. James Ensley Purvis and the late Mr. Purvis of Greensboro, North Carolina.
The groom is the son of Mr. Mark Harper O’Brien and Mrs. Katherine Allison Warren of Brooklyn, New York, and the grandson of Mrs. Leonard Warren and the late Dr. Warren of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, and Mrs. Kenneth O’Brien and the late Mr. O’Brien of Red Bank, New Jersey.
Serving as Maid of Honor was the bride's sister, Julia Suzanne Purvis of Dothan. Serving as Matron of Honor was the bride’s sister, Sarah Catherine Nesbitt of Birmingham. Bridesmaids included Rachel Hayden Pitman of Greenville, South Carolina, Mary Katherine Meeker of Atlanta, Georgia, Mary Grace O’Connor of Dothan, Lindsey Marie Lee of Fairhope, Rachael Louise Houseal of Fairhope, Alexandra Kirkpatrick Dees of Epes, Allison Paige Sullivan of Mobile, the bride’s sister-in-law Francis Arden Purvis of Dothan, and Jillian Alexis Brake of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The groom chose his brother, Will Samuel Warren O’Brien, of Brooklyn, New York, as his Best Man. Groomsmen were the bride’s brother, Dr. Daniel Wesley Purvis, of Dothan, the bride’s brother-in-law, Steven Scott Nesbitt, Jr. of Birmingham, and Patrick Joseph Fitzgerald of Queens, New York, James Karess Schwartz of Summerville, South Carolina, Ryan Daniel McLean of Staten Island, New York, David Hayden Meister of Los Angeles, California, Evan Samuel Sherman and Robert John Kukulski both of Brooklyn, New York.
Serving as the Scripture Reader was Andrea Rose Bray of Brooklyn, New York.
After a honeymoon trip to Aruba, the couple has made their home in Brooklyn, New York where the bride is employed as a product designer and the groom is employed as a firefighter with the New York City Fire Department.
