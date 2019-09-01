Purvis - O'Brien Wedding Announcement

Payment may be made in person or by phone. We accept cash, check and credit cards.

Engagements: $50 for a 2-column by 5-inch announcement.

Weddings: $50 for a 2-column by 8-inch announcement.

Announcement and photo must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday to be published the following Sunday.

Approval of the announcement and payment is due by 10 a.m. Tuesday for Sunday publication.

Annnouncements and photographs should be emailed to weddings@dothaneagle.com

Please include