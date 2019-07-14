Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Mitchell Rowland of Eufaula, Alabama announce the forthcoming wedding of their daughter, Miss Holli Alexis Rowland to Mr. William Matthew Blount, the son of Mr. and Mrs. William E. Blount, Jr. of Leroy, Alabama.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Hines of Eufaula, Mrs. Betty Rowland and the late Mr. Bobby N. Rowland of Headland, Alabama.
Miss Rowland is a 2013 graduate of Eufaula High School. She received her Associate of Science Degree from Southern Union State Community College. She is a graduate of the University of Mobile, where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology. She is currently enrolled at the University of South Alabama, where she is pursuing a Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy. She will graduate in the fall of 2020. During her studies at USA, she has been inducted into the Pi Theta Epsilon Honor Society and is serving as the Student Government Association Secretary.
The groom-elect is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Grimes of St. Stephens, Alabama, Mr. William E. Blount, Sr. and the late Mrs. Betty C. Blount of Leroy, Alabama.
Mr. Blount is a native of Leroy, Alabama, graduated from Leroy High School in 2010. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Alabama in 2016. While enrolled at USA, he was recognized as the University's Co-op Student of the Year. He resides in Andalusia, Alabama, where he is employed with PowerSouth Energy Cooperative as an Environmental Engineer.
The couple has set their afternoon wedding for 4 p.m. , Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Parkview Baptist Church, Eufaula, Alabama. A reception will follow the ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.