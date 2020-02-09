Skinner-Helms Engagement Announcement

Eric Solomon and Chris Solomon announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their sister Kealye Shea Skinner to Aaron Michael Helms, son of Alex and Paula Helms all of Enterprise, Alabama.
The bride elect is the daughter of the late Doug Skinner, and the late Debbie A. Skinner of Enterprise. She is the granddaughter of the late James Wilburn and Evelyn Joyce Skinner, and the late Elbert Wendell and Lottie Merle Broome all of Enterprise, Alabama.
She is a 2015 graduate of Enterprise High School, Enterprise, Alabama. She also attended Wallace Community College, Dothan, Alabama, and Enterprise State Community College, Enterprise, Alabama. She is currently employed as a Member Service Representative with All In Credit Union Call Center, Daleville, Alabama.
The future groom is the grandson of Paul and Winnie Reeves, the late Sara Howell Cooper, and the late Coby and Inez Helms all of Enterprise, Alabama.
He is a 2014 graduate of Enterprise High School, Enterprise, Alabama and a 2016 graduate of the Alabama Aviation College, Ozark, Alabama. He is currently employed as a Material
Specialist with M1 at Hanchey Field Ft. Rucker, Alabama.
The wedding will take place March 21, 2020 at 4:00 o'clock pm at Whispering Woods Farms, 2540 County Road 148, New Brockton, Alabama. A reception will immediately follow the service. All family and friends are invited to attend.
