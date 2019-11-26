Only one more day until the world slows to a stop, allowing time for families and friends to prepare their annual Turkey Day feasts.
Some are responsible for hosting the relatives, while some agree to bring their signature dessert or side dish.
However, there are many in the Wiregrass area who are without families to visit or the income to afford to cook those treasured homemade meals.
But the Wiregrass has a giving spirit. There are many local residents who are sacrificing time and resources to ensure the less fortunate are blessed with full bellies and community atmosphere.
The Harbor is hosting a worship service and family dinner on Thanksgiving Eve at its Dothan location for anyone seeking to share in the spirit of the holiday.
“It brings a lot of people together and really celebrates what we’re thankful for — the big and the small things,” Executive Director Kody Kirchoff said. “It’s just a night of thanks.”
In partnership with Love in Action Ministries and the Ark, volunteers will begin serving meals at 5:30 p.m., after the worship service, to anyone who attends.
“Some people don’t have that opportunity to sit down and have that big family thanksgiving dinner,” Kirchoff said. “We want to make sure that anyone coming to the Harbor has that opportunity.”
Several ministries and Wiregrass businesses are participating in serving hot meals or giving to-go plates. Below is a list, along with additional information.
Dothan
» The Harbor, Thanksgiving Eve at 5:30 p.m. Worship and family-style thanksgiving meal provided. 320 N. Foster St.
» Dothan Rescue Mission, Thanksgiving Day from noon to 1 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m. 216 East Crawford St.
» Living Hope Community Outreach Center, Thanksgiving Day 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (or while supplies last). Single complete Thanksgiving dinners served to-go per person who must sign in to receive meal. 309 N. Lena St.
» Love in Action International Ministries, Thanksgiving Day 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Providing plates for the homeless at Coffee House and taking meals via mobile food truck. 277 W. Main St.
» Moma Tina’s Mission House, Thanksgiving Day from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Providing plates at soup kitchen and making deliveries. 605 N. Alice St.
Daleville
» Chopper’s Ol’ School BBQ, Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to anyone in the Wiregrass.
» Two High Saloon, Thanksgiving Day from noon to 3 p.m. 2042 Highway 92
Enterprise
» Christian Mission Centers, Thanksgiving Day from noon to 2 p.m. 231 Geneva Highway
Geneva
» Purpose and Promise Ministry, Thanksgiving Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guest speaker and worship leader Russell McNeal and a traditional Thanksgiving meal served for a “community Thanksgiving.”
