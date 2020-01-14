FLORENCE, S.C. — A manufacturing company could be investing $70 million and creating 47 new jobs in Florence County.
On the agenda for Thursday's first county council meeting of 2020 is a resolution affording the county the ability to enter into a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Project 4000-3.
The resolution indicates the company intends to establish a manufacturing facility in Florence County with an investment of $70 million. That facility is expected to employ 47 people.
Also on the agenda for the meeting of the Florence County Council is the introduction by title only of Ordinance Nos. 16 and 17-2019/20.
Ordinance No. 16 authorizes a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement and the granting of special source revenue credits to Project 4000-3. Ordinance No. 17 amends a joint county industrial park agreement with Marion County to include property belonging to Project 4000-3.
The identity of the company is not yet known.
The council will have to identify the company upon third reading of the ordinance, which could be in March depending whether the matter is deferred at a subsequent meeting.
Thursday's meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Room 803 of the County Complex at 180 N. Irby St. in Florence.
