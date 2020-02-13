Marriages (Feb. 3-7)
» Adam Wesley White and Emily Katherine Stephens
» Tyler Dean Cutchins and Bethany Deann Fowler
» Casey Brandon Hill and Hannah Olivia Tyler
» Jacob Scott Allen and Caitlin Grace Chason
» Jabarie Yshane Rennie and Kayla Shaunice Thomas
Divorces (Feb. 3-7)
» There were no divorces for the period.
