Early Monday morning at 1:30 a.m. two men, a father and his 23-year-old son ventured into the Gulf of Mexico.
According to newsherald.com, at the time, single red warning flags were flying, meaning there was a threat from wave action and rip currents caused by fierce thunderstorms that passed through the area on Sunday.
After entering the water, the father said he “lost sight of his son,” according to Panama City Beach spokeswoman Debbie Ward. “Shortly thereafter, the father found his son floating face down.”
There are no further details regarding the drowning, and the name of the victim and hometown information has not yet been released.
