National Peanut Festival Daily Schedule

Today

» Fairgrounds open: 1-10 p.m.

» Concert @ AllMetal Amphitheater, Russell Dickerson, 7:30 p.m.

Monday

» Farmers’ Day and ALFA Members Day: Preregistered farmers and their families admitted free

» Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

» Calf Scramble and Greased Pig: 7 p.m., NPF Arena

Tuesday

» ALFA Members Day

» Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

» Concert, Jimmie Allen, 7:30 p.m., AllMetal Amphitheater @ Fairgrounds

Wednesday

» Special Citizens’ Day: 8 a.m.

» Gates open to the public: 4:30 p.m.

» Dream Big Food Drive for the Wiregrass Food Bank: Bring a minimum of three cans of food or one jar of peanut butter and receive $3 off gate admission and $5 off ride armband; without food donations, admission is $8 and armbands are $20

» Concert @ AllMetal Amphitheater, The Manhattans, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

» Senior Citizens’ Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

» Gates open to the public: 4:30 p.m.

» Relentless Faith & Family Night, AllMetal Amphitheater @ Fairgrounds. Pastors John and Aventer Gray and Relentless Worship: 7 p.m.

Friday

» Gates open: 4 p.m.

» Local Entertainment Stage: Creativity, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday

» NPF Parade: 9:30 a.m., downtown Dothan

» Gates open: Noon

» Demolition Derby: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., NPF Arena

» Local Entertainment Stage: Trotline, 7-10 p.m.

Nov. 10

» Gates open: 1 p.m.: Midway rides, Kiddieland and midway concessions only

» Midway and gates close: 6 p.m.

For information, visit nationalpeanutfestival.com

