National Peanut Festival Daily Schedule
Today
» Fairgrounds open: 1-10 p.m.
» Concert @ AllMetal Amphitheater, Russell Dickerson, 7:30 p.m.
Monday
» Farmers’ Day and ALFA Members Day: Preregistered farmers and their families admitted free
» Gates open: 4:30 p.m.
» Calf Scramble and Greased Pig: 7 p.m., NPF Arena
Tuesday
» ALFA Members Day
» Gates open: 4:30 p.m.
» Concert, Jimmie Allen, 7:30 p.m., AllMetal Amphitheater @ Fairgrounds
Wednesday
» Special Citizens’ Day: 8 a.m.
» Gates open to the public: 4:30 p.m.
» Dream Big Food Drive for the Wiregrass Food Bank: Bring a minimum of three cans of food or one jar of peanut butter and receive $3 off gate admission and $5 off ride armband; without food donations, admission is $8 and armbands are $20
» Concert @ AllMetal Amphitheater, The Manhattans, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
» Senior Citizens’ Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
» Gates open to the public: 4:30 p.m.
» Relentless Faith & Family Night, AllMetal Amphitheater @ Fairgrounds. Pastors John and Aventer Gray and Relentless Worship: 7 p.m.
Friday
» Gates open: 4 p.m.
» Local Entertainment Stage: Creativity, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday
» NPF Parade: 9:30 a.m., downtown Dothan
» Gates open: Noon
» Demolition Derby: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., NPF Arena
» Local Entertainment Stage: Trotline, 7-10 p.m.
Nov. 10
» Gates open: 1 p.m.: Midway rides, Kiddieland and midway concessions only
» Midway and gates close: 6 p.m.
For information, visit nationalpeanutfestival.com
