The rise of the coronavirus pandemic has sparked criticism of governments around the world for a perceived lack of response that critics say may have mitigated the spread of the illness.
Fortunately, it appears officials in our area remain above that.
This week, Dothan officials placed the City of Dothan under state of emergency, recognizing that conditions of “extreme peril to the safety of persons and property have arisen.”
Our community hasn’t identified a coronavirus case yet, but if the progression in other areas is any indication, the first can emerge at any time.
Local government and emergency officials deserve credit for getting ahead of the curve, organizing to put strategies in play to expedite decision-making and lay the groundwork for federal reimbursement for what could become a significant cost.
Local residents and businesses, too, have risen to the challenge, making changes to reduce gatherings and lessen the likelihood of transmission of the virus.
It will be a difficult few weeks with every resident feeling the discomfort of disturbed routines, and some will inevitably be touched by illness. However, individual prevention, coupled with governmental preparation, will likely help our community weather the crisis more readily.
