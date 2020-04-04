Grocery shopping in Dothan, similar to many Alabama communities, was different Saturday — an experience that few, if any, believed would have happen as little as three weeks ago.
Maybe it was the implementation of Alabama’s stay-at-home order just hours away at 5 p.m., or the reality that the coronavirus and its horrific impact are part of life for the foreseeable future. Either way, Saturday was not a typical day for many shoppers strolling an aisle at what seemed to be a somewhat quicker pace.
Outside of Dothan’s northside Walmart, nearly 100 people, many who donned face masks, gloves and remained an “uncomfortable” 6 feet apart to adhere to mandated social-distancing guidelines, waited in a line stretching deep into the parking lot before the doors opened at 7 a.m.
Access to the store was limited to one entrance, where employees monitored the number of shoppers entering and proper distancing was reinforced by orange tape strategically placed on the sidewalk and signs in English and Spanish that reminded customers to keep apart. The line’s length varied during the day.
The safety measures reflect those announced by Walmart and implemented this weekend to begin limiting how many customers are allowed in its stores at one time. The goal is to reduce capacity by 20% to enforce social distancing.
Walmart’s move follows similar decisions by other national retailers, including Target, Costco and other grocery stores. There also is discussion that some retail outlets will make aisles one-way.
Although the outside line shortened at times during the day, the one entry is the new normal for the store that few can recall not being open 24/7.
At the Publix at Westway on Highway 84, customers also waited in line for the store to open Saturday and practiced social distancing. Later in the day, they were freely coming and going.
Just days ago, the Lakeland, Fla.-based company said that it would start providing gloves for employees and allow them to wear masks. The company also is installing plexiglass shields at store registers.
With the stay-at-home order in effect, state residents will continue to be able to leave for a number of reasons, including going to the grocery, pharmacy and other essential businesses, as well as to travel to work if it is consider an essential business.
County’s fourth death
Houston County’s fourth COVID-19-related death was reported by Dothan’s Southeast Health on its website Saturday evening.
The medical facility did not release any additional information on the death.
Houston County is the only southeast Alabama county to report deaths related to the coronavirus.
Additionally, the Alabama Department of Public Health Alabama on Saturday said there have been 44 reported deaths statewide of people who died after testing positive for COVID-19. The state has confirmed 26 of those as being caused by the coronavirus.
The state has a process for reviewing deaths before adding them to the official count. ADPH said a department physician reviews the records of COVID-19 patients to determine whether a death should be attributed to the virus.
Wiregrass counties with positive cases changed slightly on ADPH’s website since Friday: Houston, 14, up two cases; Dale, two, up one case; Coffee, seven, up one case; Pike, 10; Barbour, two, up one case; and Covington four.
Geneva County remains the lone southeast Alabama county where no positive results have been reported.
ADPH reports positive test results toward the county of residence for Alabama patients. Tests performed in Alabama for people who live out of state are not counted in state totals.
Southeast Health’s revised Saturday data shows 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 10 confirmed inpatients who have been discharged; 38 tests pending, including 13 inpatients awaiting results; and 121 negative results. A total of 187 tests have been performed by the medical center.
On Friday, Dothan’s Flowers Hospital reported that it had three confirmed positive cases and six test results pending. The hospital has performed 75 tests. Revised updated numbers are expected to be released on Monday.
As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the ADPH reported that 1,633 confirmed cases have been documented statewide with 10,847 tests performed. The counties with the most cases are Jefferson, 376; Madison, 126; Shelby, 127; Mobile, 114; Lee, 104; Chambers, 87; Montgomery, 63; Walker, 49; and Tuscaloosa, 44.
