First United Methodist Church of Dothan will host a community-wide blood drive this Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with LifeSouth in the church’s east parking lot located at 1380 W. Main St. The event is open to those who want to donate the gift of life and help local hospitals.
“One of our biggest missions at First Methodist is giving back to our community by donating our time, resources and gifts. What better donation do we have to offer those around us than the gift of life itself?” said Katie Martin, director of communications at First United Methodist Church.
The current blood shortage is related to an increase in need at area hospitals and a decrease in donations throughout the holiday season. January is always a difficult time of year, however this year has been significantly worse, affecting blood centers across the country.
