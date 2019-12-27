PONCE DE LEON – A Bonifay woman who escaped police custody through a Holmes County patrol car’s window is now facing additional charges, according to information from the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.
Sonya K. Carnley, 25, was the passenger of a vehicle stopped by Holmes County deputies at the intersection of Highway 81 South and Highway 181 the morning of Tuesday, Dec.10.
During the course of the stop, a deputy recognized Carnley as being wanted for violation of probation related to a prior felony drug arrest.
Carnley ignored the deputy’s request to roll down her window, yelling instead for the driver to drive away.
Deputies were able to place Carnley in restraints and take her into custody for the outstanding warrants, but while the deputy was at a stop sign during her transport, she managed to kick out the back glass of the patrol vehicle while still in hand restraints and flee on foot behind Ponce de Leon Town Hall.
The deputy was able to quickly apprehend Carnley, who was transported in another patrol unit to the Holmes County Jail without further incident.
Carnley is additionally charged with escape, resisting a law enforcement office without violence, and criminal mischief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.