A Florida development group proposing to build an 18-acre senior living community next to Westway shopping center will have its plans before the Dothan Planning Commission this week.
The senior living village is just one of several projects for the city's west and north sides, including a new hotel, apartment complexes and storage facility, that city planners will review on Wednesday.
Sage Development Group, based in Panama City, is hoping to bring 107 units with single-story villas and an apartment building to the Westbrook Retail Subdivision to residents who are 55 and older
Planning documents show that 23 duplex and triplex villa buildings are planned to arrange around a centrally-located, two-story apartment building comprising 57 units, a club house, and over 17,600 square feet of common area. Two rows of detached garage storage are also planned.
The site for the future Seagrass Village is flush to the Westbrook subdivision surrounded by undeveloped property.
City of Dothan Senior Planner Frank Breaux said there are no current development plans for the remainder of the lot.
There are currently five other similar Seagrass Village communities in northern Florida and Gulf Shores offering independent and assisted living options. The communities offer services and programs to complement the lives of its senior residents.
The development company said it would not be able to provide a statement until after plans are approved.
Plans to build an extended stay hotel, stayAPT Suites, at the corner of Plum Road and Hospitality Lane just north of the Northside Walmart, are on the agenda. If approved, the 59-room hotel will join four other hotels in the immediate area, including Hampton Inn and Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Sleep Inn and Suites, and Residence Inn by Marriott.
Each 500-plus square-foot suite is comprised of a dedicated living room, full kitchen, and separate bedroom.
Several sets of plans to build new apartments or add to existing complexes are also on the commission's agenda.
Cottages of Dothan is in the process of annexing 19.91 acres of unincorporated Dale County land on the northeast corner of Bethlehem and Murphy Mill roads into the city of Dothan. It is requesting rezoning of the land, pending annexation, so it can increase its number of detached apartments and cottages.
An application to build a small apartment complex on Edgefield Drive, next to the Chapelwood subdivision, is also on the agenda.
Mark Dennis is proposing to construct three two-story buildings with a total of 24 units.
The proposed land is near the old Sony plant, which may get new life if Dennis’ proposal to build a boat/RV storage on the southern portion of the site is approved.
Plans include a 26,822-square foot facility along Nypro Lane south of the Xtreme Air trampoline park.
A larger apartment complex is also planned on a 3.35-acre parcel of land on Kelly Springs Road just south of the Alabama State Trooper/ Department of Motor Vehicle office.
The applicant intends to build 56 units for multi-family housing at the Pines for Harwick Apartments. Most are one- or two-bedroom apartments and 16 are three-bedroom units.
The Planning Commission will meet in the Dothan City Commission chambers on Wednesday at 9 a.m. with safety precautions.
Protocols adhere to the guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health: following protocols –
>> Anyone planning to attend the public hearings will be required to assemble in the lobby area on the second floor of the Civic Center.
>> Appropriately spaced seating will be provided.
>> Each public hearing will be transmitted via a live video and audio feed into the second-floor lobby of the Civic Center.
>> As each case is called, the applicant will be asked to join the Planning Commission in the City Commission chambers.
>> Anyone from the public wishing to address the Planning Commission on a specific case will be given an opportunity to do so.
>> In the interest of safety, the city is asking participants to limit the number of persons in the group to a minimum. Each group will designate a spokesperson who can relay questions, comments, or concerns.
Any questions can be directed to the Planning and Development Department at 334-615-4410.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.