Access to high-quality childcare is an impediment to employment for many people in the Wiregrass region and the rest of Alabama, but there is no all-encompassing direct approach to solve the complex issue – yet.
Local leaders contemplated many aspects of the issue at a recent summit -- lack of high-quality childcare centers, rising cost of childcare comparative to stagnant wages, low wages for childcare professionals, inflexible daycare center hours, and low funding for early childhood programs for children starting from birth to three years old.
Gail Piggott, executive director of the Alabama Partnership for Children spoke to community leaders and childcare advocates at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Monday about how the problem negatively impacts the available workforce and economy and the need to begin addressing it now.
“What we know is that during a gubernatorial term, four years, a whole generation of our babies born go through the critical brain development years, and that’s about what you’ve got is four years to make the impact,” she said. “Access to childcare, preschool, Head Start, or pre-K is a necessary support for working families.”
In the second congressional district alone, there are 28,271 children under six with working parents. However, there are only 19,928 slots in childcare centers available. The deficit is widespread across the state, with around 70,000 less slots than needed by working families.
Further exacerbating the problem is that low-quality programs negatively impact early brain development, Piggott said. Only approximately 10-20% of Alabama’s early childhood programs are considered “high-quality,” which Piggott defined as having age-appropriate classroom environments, intentional activities, and caring teachers.
Those children coming from low-quality programs into public school environments can be one or two years behind their peers and will eventually grow up and feed into the workforce.
She pointed to the annual median wage for childcare workers, which is $18,770, and a lack of resources as barriers in implementing better programs.
The problems pose significant challenges for parents seeking full-time work and employers trying to recruit and retain employees in a local economy with a record low unemployment rate.
With so many issues relating to and stemming from inadequate childcare, leaders discussed the importance of identifying a comprehensive path toward a solution to deliver to policymakers.
“There are lots of different trails you can go down to try to figure out, what is the one solution? But I don’t think it’s a one-shot solution; I think it’s a multifaceted approach,” said Dean Mitchell, executive director of the Dothan Chamber. “Quality childcare affects us all because everyone needs to have that right balance of making sure that your kids are in a safe, secure learning environment while you’re out trying to make a living. It’s going to affect companies very small to very large.”
The Alabama Partnership for Children proposed incentives for investments in childcare for parents, programs, teachers, and businesses through tax credits and expanding eligibility for financial assistance to more working families.
The advocacy center hopes to further analyze childcare needs in the Wiregrass area and synthesize suggestions that will address relevant obstacles.
“I think one of the things, why we’re meeting at a chamber of commerce and talking about childcare, which might seem an unnatural partnership, is because the chamber, its members, the workforce council, its members understand that this is a key capacity piece that we have to build for the workforce today and certainly this expanding workforce for tomorrow,” Piggott said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.