Construction work began this week to prepare the way for a major plant expansion on the Dothan’s south side.
Agri-AFC, which manufactures fertilizer at its Inez Road facility, will replace its current 18,000 square-foot warehouse with a new, modernized facility of about 51,000 square feet, said Matt Parker, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce president.
Tommy Newberry, Agri-AFC’s Southeast market manager, said changes in technology and business growth have made the project necessary. While the expansion will not initially add jobs, it will allow the company to better serve area farmers, Newberry added.
“It’ll help us be more efficient. It’ll help us deliver our products on more of a timely basis,” he said.
Agri-AFC began in 2003 as a joint venture of the Alabama Farmers Cooperative and WinField United as a way to provide farmers with better prices for materials they need to grow their crops. Agri-AFC manufactures fertilizer for a few brands, primarily Red Fox, and sells the materials through local farmers’ cooperatives.
Trains deliver the materials Agri-AFC’s Dothan location needs to make the fertilizer, and that is where the construction project has begun.
In order to accommodate the company’s needs, a third set of rail lines will be installeded to feed the plant. Newberry said some work on the railway part of the project began this week.
Eventually Agri-AFC will raze its current warehouse and construct the new one – with a target date of opening the revamped facility in early April. The project requires a few actions from the City of Dothan boards, including the rezoning of the property from light industrial (L-I) to heavy industrial (H-I) and the approval of the warehouse development plan.
