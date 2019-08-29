America’s Thrift Stores CEO Ken Sobaski says each store is “not your mother’s thrift store,” and each location’s versatility may prove that assertion.
America’s Thrift Stores’ newest location will open in Dothan at the former Toys ‘R’ Us on Sept. 19, but it’s already a hive of activity as its 90 employees sift, organize, program, price, and place items for the store’s sales floor. America’s Thrift Stores’ operation moves like an assembly line to place 10,000 new items out for sale each day.
“As much as we’re a store, we’re also processing, docking, recycling,” he said. “Our managers are called general managers because it’s so much more than a store.”
The versatility begins through the donation process.
Since the fall of 2012, Wiregrass residents have been able to place their unwanted or unneeded goods in a number of blue America’s Thrift Stores bins. With the opening of the Dothan store, people will be able to donate items at the former Babies ‘R’ Us entrance to its predecessor, as well.
Once the goods have been collected, staffers weigh the materials. For each pound of donations, America’s Thrift Stores donates money to a designated charity for each region.
Make A Wish Foundation receives the donations in Alabama, and the company’s contributions to it will top $1 million this year, Sobaski said. Including the other charities, contributions in 2019 will reach $3 million, he added.
While store staffers aim to process 8,000 pounds of donations per day, according to Dothan general manager Beth Tamburelli, not all of the items reach the sales floor immediately. Some items the store receives are out of season, so they are stored in the back until the proper time, Sobaski said.
Also, some items have no market locally and are shipped internationally or are recycled, said America’s Thrift Store regional manager Brian Willey.
“We kept 22 million pounds (of material) out of landfills last year,” Sobaski said.
While clothing of all types consumes most of the floor space, America’s Thrift Stores also resells books, accessories, furniture and a litany of other items. Additionally America’s Thrift Stores displays even more versatility as each location sells new items like mattresses, Halloween costumes, and snacks/drinks, Willey said.
With rows and racks neatly organized, people may be able to navigate the spacious floor area well.
“We try to make the shopping experience much like any other store,” Sobaski said.
The store’s grand opening will be Sept. 19 at 8:30 a.m.
