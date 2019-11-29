Just like many retailers across the nation, Shannon Collins opened his ScreenTech store a little early on Black Friday because a sizable line had formed outside the door.
For almost 20 years, ScreenTech has conducted a warehouse sale in conjunction with Black Friday – the day retailers offer huge sales in hopes of jumpstarting their holiday shopping seasons. For ScreenTech, which sells collegiate apparel, the warehouse sale started as a way to dramatically reduce inventory as football seasons concluded.
It quickly became a staple for those near and far to cross many items off their Christmas shopping lists. One Facebook commenter noted she travels from Sylacauga every year to participate in the event.
“For years, we were the stadium concessionaire for Alabama and Auburn,” Collins said. “Even though inventory would be dramatically reduced over the year, we still had a significant amount of merchandise left over.
“It comes at a good time. People can do the bulk of their Christmas shopping, and it helps us at the end of the year.”
Black Friday also arrives at another good point for ScreenTech and other collegiate apparel dealers in Alabama. In several years, like this one, it falls a day before the Iron Bowl game – the annual Alabama vs. Auburn game that is arguably college football’s most heated rivalry.
Collins said customers will use his warehouse sale to stock up for the Iron Bowl and Christmas alike.
“We do the gameday shirts, and we also have (Christmas-themed) shirts. We’re one of the few dealers in the state to do that,” he said. “Those are big sellers, especially with women.”
Academy Sports and Outdoors in Dothan boasts of a large collegiate apparel section, a benefit for those customers who may not shop in the traditional manner.
“Our buy online and pickup in store (program) has been really focused on the Alabama (and) Auburn stuff,” said Daisia Loyless, Academy of Dothan’s logistics manager.
And while people lined the building for Academy’s 6 a.m. opening, Loyless noted this year did not produce a large initial rush like years past – perhaps a nod to online shopping.
“I don’t know if it’s (because) people started early because normally it’s a big mad rush in here,” she said. “It’s been busy, but it’s not been as hectic.”
Crystal Murphy of Headland noted she prefers to shop online because of the early deals, but ScreenTech’s warehouse sale attracted her and her mother to make the short drive to Dothan.
“They have a huge sale with major discounts, so it’s a good time to get collegiate attire or items that will last you the year,” the Troy fan said. “The majority of the family is (for) Alabama, Auburn rarely.”
