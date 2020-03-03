After eight weeks of extensive remodeling, customers might feel like they are dining at a new Chick-fil-A at its Ross Clark Circle location, scheduled to reopen Thursday.
The fast-food restaurant underwent many changes since it has been closed for construction to give it the most modern design available for Chick-fil-A’s.
“The biggest change they’re going to see is that the order point is covered on both lanes,” owner Jeff Koch said. “When you come back on the pickup side, there’s no window; there’s a door. They’ll probably notice that change there when a team member will come out and greet them. We have a walkway all the way to be able to engage with our guests.”
The pickup side will be covered as well.
Koch’s Chick-fil-A will be one of few in the country that replaced the drive-thru window with a door, as the corporation has just begun to implement that as a way to speed up the food handoff.
“They’re just starting to put them in stores, so we were really fortunate for the timing to work out. It’s that new of a concept,” Koch said.
Another waffle fry station was added to the kitchen for quicker bagging.
During peak lunchtime hours, it previously took about 20 seconds to serve each car at the window. Koch believes redesigning the kitchen, adding equipment and removing the drive-thru will improve the time to around 15 seconds per car.
A 350-square-foot area also was added to the back of the building. The kitchen was completely redesigned with new equipment. The inside dining area has all new décor, counters and flooring all the way to the play area.
All in all, the work has come along well, with minimal delays since closing on Jan. 10, Koch said. He plans to resume normal business hours Thursday, opening at 6 a.m.
“We’re really excited to start serving our guests again,” he said. “A lot of our folks have come to the mall location, but I know a lot of people are missing us over here.”
Most employees are returning, along with 15 more who have been recently hired to accommodate what Koch hopes will be an increase in customers and sales. Workers will be trained on the new concept today.
He also hopes to hire 10 to 15 more people to fill part-time and full-time positions as spring brings in a busier season for the restaurant.
