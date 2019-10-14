Two recent hiring events have helped the local David’s Catfish House franchisee hire 15 workers, but more will be needed as the restaurant’s opening approaches.
Parker Armstrong, one of the partners bringing the Southern cuisine chain to Dothan, said 15 employees are receiving training at other David’s Catfish House locations ahead of a late fall opening. When the Eagle first reported the project in June 2018, Armstrong noted the restaurant will employ between 50 and 60 people.
“We’ve got a lot of hiring to do,” he said.
Armstrong said eatery representatives participated in a job fair AlabamaWorks! operated as well as a hospitality job fair the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Dothan, Southeast AlabamaWorks! and Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center organized last week. Those interested in working at David’s can apply by visiting the restaurant, located next to the Best Western on Westgate Parkway, Armstrong said.
The much-anticipated restaurant has suffered some setbacks during construction. First poor soil quality slowed the project for a few months, and then Hurricane Michael created a backlog of projects for contractors and subcontractors, Armstrong said, adding construction is now drawing to a close.
“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
David’s Catfish House opened in Monroeville in 1983 and since has expanded to several locations in southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. The Dothan location, which will seat about 225 people, will be the most easterly outpost once it opens.
The cheese grits from David’s Catfish House have twice been placed on the Alabama Board of Tourism’s list of “100 Dishes to Eat Before You Die.”
