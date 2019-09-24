Conducting its 100th annual meeting Tuesday at the Dothan Civic Center provided Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce members a chance to reflect on the organization’s past.
It also offered an opportunity to plan the start of the organization’s next century of service.
Attorney Cliff Mendheim succeeded Mary Beth Maddox as the chamber’s board chairman, and great Southern Wood Holdings CEO Jimmy Rane provided a keynote speech. While both Mendheim and Rane made nods to their personal and professional histories, they also offered insight into the future of business.
“We must also maintain a focus on the future,” Mendheim said. “We must promote and capitalize on regionalism. Our predecessors recognized the importance of this. It’s reflected in our name, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.”
Mendheim urged chamber members to continue workforce development efforts, to support an arts initiative from the Wiregrass Foundation, and to encourage an accurate 2020 Census count in the area.
“An accurate census is important as we compete for state and federal resources,” he said.
The selection of Rane as the keynote speaker provided a salute to perhaps the area’s most important economic development in the past year. Rane’s company opened Abbeville Fiber, a sawmill that will employ more than 100 people in the small Henry county town when at full operations next year.
Rane encouraged the audience to invest in people and the community since he believes that will play a major role in future business growth.
“The future is in our hands. It’s what we want to make it,” Rane said after the event. “If we can all have a little bit of genuine respect for one another and try to trust each other and be kind and supportive, I think it’s a bright future.”
After Rane’s speech, chamber officials presented him a watercolor painting of the Abbeville Fiber facility, which is housed in the former West Point Pepperell building that remained vacant for about a decade. The inscription “Preserving the Past, Building the Future” crossed the bottom of the artwork.
Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said Rane served as the perfect speaker for the chamber’s 100th annual meeting given his business track record. Great Southern Wood began in 1970 with two employees and now employs more than 1,200 as it distributes a wide variety of building products to 28 states and several foreign countries.
“Jimmy Rane reflects the values and the vision and the leadership to represent how we’d like to see the Wiregrass evolve,” he said. “His core values reflect what we try to do at the chamber every day – duty, honor, country.”
