For the second consecutive year, the Dothan Area Young Professionals will honor some of the area’s top young professionals with its “20 Under 40” ceremony.
The celebration will take place at Mercedes Benz of Dothan at 6 p.m. Thursday. The event seeks to honor the accomplishments of young professionals and “to perpetuate … values of entrepreneurial spirit, personal integrity and community leadership,” according to a press release.
One of the 20 honorees will be named the “Outstanding Young Professional” during the event.
“Each of the 20 honorees hold numerous accolades and possess attributes that embody the mission of the 20 Under 40 program,” said DAYP chairwoman Laura Newell. “They have demonstrated not only excellence in their workplace but also in the areas of philanthropy and humanitarianism.”
The honorees are the following:
Philip Axtell: ScreenTech’s regional manager for fundraising has served in various roles for the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and Wiregrass United Way among other organizations. He is a past president of the Ashford Lions Club and an advocate for the Ellis Ann Cosby Foundation, which raises money to combat children’s cardiomyopathy.
Kelsey Barnard Clark: The executive chef and owner of the KBC restaurant in downtown Dothan gained national acclaim win she won Bravo’s “Top Chef: Kentucky” competition in March. She received a key to the city following the win. She is a frequent donor and fundraiser for the Dothan Animal Shelter and Wiregrass Humane Society.
Megan Cosby: The former Ashford Elementary School teacher now spearheads the Ellis Ann Cosby Foundation following her daughter’s sudden death from children’s cardiomyopathy in November 2016. The organization has raised about $60,000 to date. She is also active in Covenant United Methodist Church and supports the Blayne Hardy Barfield Foundation and Dothan Service League.
Brian Davidson: An owner of a State Farm insurance agency, Davidson has served as president of the Exchange Club and as a board member for the Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention. He also has maintained various positions with the Dothan Miracle League and First United Methodist Church.
Rachel Davidson: Like her husband, Brian, Davidson is an insurance agent and serves in various roles with First United Methodist Church. Davidson has also served in various educational roles, such as initiating Dothan Technology Center’s journalism program. She volunteers with other organizations like Wiregrass Hope Group and the Dothan Service League.
Walt Ellis: A commercial banker and senior vice president with Troy Bank & Trust, Ellis is the chairman-elect of DAYP and an active member of the Dothan Tuesday Rotary Club and Covenant United Methodist Church. At Covenant, he serves on the hospitality team and the administrative council.
Katie Eubanks: Eubanks and her husband, Jason, opened the first Barberitos Southwest Grille and Cantina in Alabama and earned Franchisee of the Year after just one year. The restaurant supports fundraising efforts for local charities, schools and athletic teams. Eubanks also works as chief financial officer for Security Services, LLC, of Slocomb.
Lindsey Fountain: The executive director of the Dothan Education Foundation works to increase funding for Dothan City Schools education projects. Previously a public affairs specialist for former Sen. Jeff Sessions and project manager for Southeast Alabama Works!, Fountain is a member of Zonta and the Dothan Rotary Outlaw Club.
Payne Henderson: A data analyst for Great Southern Wood Preserving, Henderson has chaired the Murals of the Wiregrass committee for six years and supervised the creation of two murals. He also developed a Wiregrass history curriculum for local schools. Henderson and his family serve in several areas of Covenant United Methodist Church.
Lindsey Jackson: Flowers Hospital’s Center for Metabolic and Weight Loss Surgery director, Jackson leads the hospital’s Scale Back Alabama campaigns each year. She also organizes the annual Weight No More Fashion Show, where bariatric surgery patients fashionably display their accomplishments. Jackson is also a volunteer with the Crisis Text Line.
Tiana Patrice: The founder of Women’s CEO Alliance, a consulting service that aids small businesses and entrepreneurs, Patrice has published several books that encourages females to live fearless and bold lives. She also founded the Fearless Leadership Academy, a program for female students at Honeysuckle Middle School.
Gantt Pierce: A lawyer with admission to several bars, Pierce also has ownership in numerous businesses, commercial and residential real estate ventures. Pierce also serves on the Dothan Planning Commission and has purchased basketball uniforms for Northview High School for several years. Pierce also referees area high school football.
Raleigh Price: A director of the architecture firm Seay Seay and Litchfield, Price serves the community through Covenant United Methodist Church and the Dothan-Tuesday Rotary Club. The Price family has also served as a March of Dimes ambassador family in honor of their three prematurely born children.
Abby Rogers: A successful real estate agent who has earned several professional honors, Rogers serves on the Wiregrass United Way board and is the secretary of the Alfred Saliba Family Services Center board. The Dothan native has also served as a Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce ambassador for three years.
Corie Turner: A financial analyst for Five Star Credit Union, Turner serves in several positions with the Wiregrass chapter of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions. She also coordinates DAYP’s community outreach events, serves as the accounting chair for Houston County Relay for Life and is active at Westgate Church of Christ.
Josh Wedge: The vice president of professional services at Flowers Hospital, Wedge recruits physicians to the area and oversees many of the hospital’s ancillary operations like the wound care center and pharmacy. He maintains a number of professional memberships and attends Crossroads Baptist Church with his family.
Taylor Wheeler: The area manager and marketing director for Wiregrass United Way, Wheeler served as a contributing writer for Dothan Magazine/VIP Dothan Magazine for 10 years. She is a member of Headland’s downtown revitalization group, Heart of Headland, and has been the chair of the Dale County Emergency Food and Shelter program.
Jessica Whitehead: Whitehead is the sales and marketing manager for SERVPRO of Dothan and SERVPRO of Coffee, Dale, Geneva and Henry counties. She has helped coordinate several of DAYPs outreach events and participated in Houston County’s Spirit of Service Day. She also played an active role in The Blayne Hardy Barfield Foundation Bash.
Adam Williams: A licensed professional counselor and owner of Arch Counseling, Williams is a member of the Dothan Rotary Outlaw Club, DAYP, the Child Policy Council of Houston County and several other professional groups. Williams also is involved with local Boys and Girls clubs and has coached several various children’s recreation sports.
Brandon Ziegenfelder: A senior financial sales adviser with BBVA Compass in Dothan, Ziegenfelder has been a board member for several groups, including DAYP, Alzheimer’s Resource Center, Landmark Park, the Wiregrass Junior Board for Autism Society of Alabama, Kiwanis Club of Dothan and Foster Fest. He also organizes benefit golf tournaments.
