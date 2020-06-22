The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday it is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity.
The DACC will join the U.S. Chamber’s national town hall event this Thursday, June 25, where business and community leaders will discuss concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship and criminal justice reform.
“We must all work together to make Dothan, Houston County and the Wiregrass a place of economic prosperity for all of us,” Cliff Mendheim, DACC chairman, said. “Our communities are stronger and more prosperous when we make sure diversity and inclusion is an integral part of our efforts. The Dothan Area Chamber is excited to partner with the U.S. Chamber and further develop plans on this vital work.”
The work of this national initiative will build on the work already undertaken by the Dothan chamber. Through its strategic plan of action, the DACC focuses on five key areas to foster growth and opportunity of minority-owned businesses in the area.
Those key areas include growing the economy to create jobs, developing a seamless education and workforce system with a focus on career tech development, enhancing the area’s quality of life through young professional and leadership development programs, advocating for strong business policies and military foundation, and small business support and active participation in Dothan’s Entrepreneurship Council.
“The moral case for greater diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace is indisputable, and there’s overwhelming evidence that greater diversity benefits the American economy, businesses, communities and employees,” said U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark. “We are proud to partner with the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce on this initiative and help develop a robust plan of action.”
Mendheim stressed the Chamber will continue to evaluate its programs and services to ensure diversity and inclusion are key factors.
The National Black Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Black Chambers Inc., National Business League, Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship, and U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation are among the initiative’s nationwide partners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.